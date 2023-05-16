BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in prison in connection with the 2020 fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in Bodfish.

Marilyn Elliott was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday by a Kern County judge. Elliott pleaded no contest to a charge of felony child cruelty in April.

Police reports stated Elliott was smoking fentanyl in May 2020 when Shayla Woolley entered Elliott’s room. Elliott told police she refused to give Woolley the drug, but eventually let her use it.

Woolley was found dead the next morning by her mother, the reports said.