Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2017 stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man in 2017 was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison.

Mary Ellen Holmes, 41, had a charge of first-degree murder dismissed under the plea agreement, court records show.

Holmes, Dyllan Denna and a third person gave a ride to Jeffrey Woodford after leaving an Oildale bar the night of Oct. 21, 2017.

The pickup they were traveling in ran out of gas. While waiting for help, Holmes and the third person, also a woman, “made out,” according to a police report.

Holmes noticed Woodford watching them and became angry. Denna also became upset and attacked Woodford, the report said.

Woodford walked away but soon returned and asked to use a cellphone, according to the report. Holmes then stabbed him, prosecutors say.

The 48-year-old’s body was found the next morning in the center median of the 4400 block of Union Avenue, north of Columbus Street.

Holmes and Denna were arrested days later after someone called in a tip to police.

Denna, 32 at the time of killing, has pleaded no contest to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He’s set to be sentenced Oct. 24.