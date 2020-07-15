Woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing son in what she said was a suicide pact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City woman who stabbed her adult son to death in what she said was a suicide pact was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Cynthia Gulley, 57, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter, and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed. Her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, stood by her in court as Judge Judith K. Dulcich imposed sentence.

On Feb. 20, 2018, Gulley called 911 and told dispatchers about a suicide pact she had with her son and husband, but claimed the knife she had wasn’t sharp enough to kill herself, according to court filings. When police entered her home in the 8000 block of Hemlock Avenue, they found Gulley on top of her 35-year-old son, Christian Gulley, who died from stab wounds.

Her husband, Shelton Patrick Gulley 80, was also dead, his body lying on a hospital gurney in the living room, the reports said. He had no signs of trauma and reportedly was a hospice patient. Gulley had five superficial stab wounds, according to the filings.