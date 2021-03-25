Woman resentenced in 2000 killing of Bradley St. Clair, still serving life without parole

St. Clair family offering $75,000 reward for information leading to arrest of third person possibly involved in Bradley St. Clair's death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman found guilty 20 years ago in the kidnapping and murder of property manager Bradley St. Clair was resentenced Thursday but will continue to serve life without parole.

Because of changes to the felony murder rule under SB 1437, Susan Clevenger’s murder conviction was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was sentenced to eight years’ time served.

However, Judge Michael G. Bush also resentenced Clevenger to life without parole for her convictions on two other counts: kidnapping for ransom with death resulting, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom.

In 2019, the law changed so that a person now has to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be charged with the underlying felony, whether it’s robbery, kidnapping or another crime that resulted in death.

The law is retroactive, and thousands of inmates have applied for resentencing.

St. Clair’s mother, Arlana St. Clair, 81, told the court Clevenger was clearly involved in her son’s death and didn’t deserve to have her sentence changed. She spoke of the many milestones St. Clair missed in the lives of his children — who are now adults — and the pain the family still feels.

Arlana St. Clair said Clevenger has never apologized.

She also told the court she has increased the reward to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest of a third person who may have been involved in the killing. An investigation remains open.

Judge Michael G. Bush said he had no choice but to follow the law in resentencing Clevenger, but he sympathized with the St. Clair family. He said he can’t imagine the pain the family has endured.

Clevenger, 46, appeared via video but made no comment.

Afterward, Arlana St. Clair said it was difficult to once again face Clevenger, even if only through a video monitor.

“It was like ripping open your heart again,” she said. “It’s like you relive a lot of the pain you felt at the time it happened.”

Arlana St. Clair said she disagreed with the murder charge being reduced but was reassured by the remaining life terms Clevenger continues to serve. She said life in prison is appropriate considering the role Clevenger played in her son’s death.

Clevenger and her former boyfriend, Keith Shell, 53, are both serving life without parole for St. Clair’s death on Aug. 17, 2000. Clevenger, who worked as St. Clair’s secretary, plotted with Shell to kidnap St. Clair at his office and hold him for ransom.

The plan failed when an alarm system in St. Clair’s office went off. A struggle ensued.

St. Clair, third-generation co-owner of St. Clair Investments, was bound and gagged with duct tape, and strangled with his necktie. Shell’s fingerprints and palm prints were found on the duct tape used to bind St. Clair.

Clevenger knew St. Clair would be alone in his office. She twice telephoned St. Clair’s brother to make sure he would not return to the business, and she rushed another woman to end a phone call so that the woman left the office before Clevenger let Shell inside.

Anyone with information regarding the involvement of a third person in St. Clair’s death is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.