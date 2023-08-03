BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While speaking with a friend at a northeast Bakersfield restaurant, a woman told police, another woman approached and grabbed her champagne glass then hit her in the face, according to a warrant.

The victim said she suffered cuts to her face and mouth in the July 14 assault at Red Pepper Restaurant on Oswell Street, according to the warrant filed by police in Superior Court.

She told police she learned the suspect’s name and that the suspect has children in common with the man with whom the victim was speaking, according to the warrant.

Lobby surveillance video captured the woman identified as the suspect arriving and leaving “in a hurried manner which appeared suspicious,” according to the warrant. No charges were listed as of Thursday morning.