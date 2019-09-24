Woman pushing stroller containing $6,000 in quarters pleads not guilty to burglary charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with burglary after police found her pushing a stroller containing $6,000 in quarters pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The woman, Darrin Fritz, 29, was arrested Friday in the 5100 block of Ojai Drive in east Bakersfield after police contacted her and found she had two active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, according to a court document.

Fritz tried to run when officers attempted to place handcuffs on her, and force was used to take her into custody, according to the probable cause declaration filed in court.

In searching her belongings, officers found a green seabag in the stroller containing thousands of quarters and mail belonging to a resident in the area, the declaration says.

Fritz told police she had methamphetamine on her, the document says, and handed over a usable amount of meth she kept concealed in a $20 bill in her left bra cup.

Police contacted the resident whose name was on the mail, and he identified the coins and mail as his property, according to the declaration.

Fritz is held on $55,000 bail and is next due in court Oct. 4. She’s charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, drug possession and possession of burglary tools.