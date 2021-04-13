Woman pleads not guilty to setting fire outside KGET studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of setting a car on fire and placing wooden crosses draped with what appeared to be wedding dresses outside the KGET studios’ parking lot pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges filed in connection with the incident.

Amber Hernandez, 40, pleaded not guilty to possession of material or device used for arson and burning of combustible material in an unsafe manner. She’s free on $10,000 bail and is due back in court May 19.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. March 21 on M Street near 22nd Street and police found an abandoned vehicle burning outside the gated parking lot of the building. Wooden crosses had been placed outside the gates, two draped with what appeared to be wedding dresses, a third with a man’s suit jacket.

Hernandez was found in the area and detained for questioning and later arrested. No one was injured.