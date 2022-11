Gabriela Martinez was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout is at right.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder.

Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30.

Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, according to sheriff’s officials. Ramirez was found Nov. 10 with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Martinez was arrested Monday in Acton, officials said.