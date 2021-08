BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Friday in connection with a shooting on Eye Street earlier this week.

Jerrollyn Hunt is charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Javontae Tervell Green.

Police said Green was shot about 11:15 a.m. between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Hunt has prior misdemeanor convictions for spousal battery and petty theft, according to court records.