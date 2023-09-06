BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 32-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend in east Bakersfield.

Cony Alvarado-Romero on Tuesday was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and child cruelty. She’s due back in court next month for a preliminary hearing.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano, 30, was shot on Latham Street and taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court filings, Alvarado-Romero said she shot Laureano after they got in a fight. She alleged Laureano assaulted her, and told police she fired once in his direction as he walked away.

Alvarado-Romero had no injuries, police said in the documents.

An autopsy performed on Hernandez showed a bullet entered to the back of his left shoulder, hit his lungs then traveled out the center of his chest, the reports say.

Alvarado-Romero was released from custody shortly after the shooting after prosecutors sent the case back for further investigation. Charges were filed in October, and she was located and rearrested last week.