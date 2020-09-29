Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting officer during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to swinging a baseball bat at an officer during a protest over the weekend.

Xandria Beltran-Gomez, 28, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, vandalism, resisting arrest, carrying brass knuckles and misdemeanor charges of possession of a switchblade and possession of a drill with the intent to vandalize. She remained in custody on $70,000 bail.

Beltran-Gomez vandalized a wall at police headquarters during a second night of protests held in reaction to the Breonna Taylor case, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. She ran as police approached her and swung a bat at an officer, police said.

Police took her into custody using “minor force” and she was not injured, according to BPD. The officer received first aid treatment, officials said.

The next court hearing for Beltran-Gomez is set for Nov. 2.