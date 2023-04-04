BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to child cruelty and drug charges filed months after her baby allegedly came in contact with fentanyl.

Destiny Alexis Alvear, 26, is free on $70,000 bail. She has no prior criminal history in Kern County, according to court records.

Destiny Alvear listens during her arraignment Tuesday.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, police were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street to a report of a child ingesting fentanyl, according to a court filing. Alvear told them she took the drug and fell asleep then her 6-month-old son came across it. The boy was taken to a hospital where toxicology tests detected fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the filing says.

Last month, prosecutors filed two felony counts of child cruelty and a misdemeanor drug possession charge. Alvear is due back in court April 14.