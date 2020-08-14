Woman pleads no contest to submitting fraudulent insurance claims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who worked as a dental assistant locally has pleaded no contest to falsifying insurance claims for procedures that were not performed, according to court records.

Alma Almendariz pleaded no contest on Thursday to five felonies and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 11, the Superior Court website says. A total of 62 other charges were dismissed.

Almendariz was arrested last month on allegations she submitted 23 fraudulent claims for her and her son and received $10,165 from AFLAC. The state Department of Insurance said she used insider knowledge she gained from working in the dental office to submit the claims.

Maria Uranday, who worked at the same dental office as Almendariz, pleaded not guilty in June to similar charges and is next due in court in August. The dental office was not named in the Department of Insurance release.