BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside has pleaded no contest to felony charges of child cruelty and vehicle theft, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed.

Melissa Peterson, 32, entered the no-contest pleas Monday and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Peterson has spent time in a state psychiatric hospital since her arrest.

On the afternoon of Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen with a child inside. Minutes later, a man called 911 and said a woman drove up and asked him to take her child, according to court documents.

Deputies located the stolen Nissan Sentra at South Fairfax and DiGiorgio roads and found a child sleeping in the backseat. Two men stood near a woman identified as the driver, documents said.

The man who called law enforcement told a deputy he was talking with another man when the Sentra pulled up.

The woman, identified through fingerprint evidence as Peterson, told deputies her name was “DEA 123,” according to the documents. She said the child’s name was “123456 ABC.”

The child’s mother said she parked her black Nissan Sentra at Habbibi Smoke Shop and left her child in the car while she went inside, documents said.

She told deputies she locked the car but there are issues with the driver side door locking mechanism. She said the car has a smart key system that turns it off when she gets far enough away but she must have been close enough that it remained on.

Peterson is a stranger to the mother.