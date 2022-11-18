BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records.

In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The district’s service area includes Lamont and Weedpatch.

White pleaded no contest Friday to the misdemeanor, and two felony charges of embezzlement by a public official were dismissed, Superior Court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 23.

At one point White had been represented by attorney David A. Torres. He has previously said it’s possible there were others responsible for the missing money.