BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to four charges in connection with stealing a car parked at Memorial Hospital with a 3-year-old girl in the backseat.

Melissa Kay Sherwood, 35, pleaded no contest to vehicle theft, child stealing and assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury, all felonies, according to Superior Court records. She also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor child cruelty charge.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

According to court documents, the mother of the 3-year-old left her in the backseat with the car running and a friend’s teen niece watching over her as she entered the hospital Aug. 19 for a quick visit with a friend.

But as she approached the emergency room entrance, the woman saw her blue Honda Civic leave the parking lot. She ran to the car and tried to open the driver’s side door but it sped off, documents said.

She got a good look at the stranger behind the wheel. Following Sherwood’s arrest a short time later, the mother identified her as the car thief, documents said.

The teen, 13, told police she was startled when Sherwood opened the door, and was afraid she would hurt her or the child if she didn’t follow her orders to get out of the car. She told police she tried to take the child with her but was unable to unbuckle her seat belt before the car started moving.

Surveillance video captured the theft. Hospital staff told police Sherwood had just been discharged, documents said.