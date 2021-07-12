Woman pleads no contest to stabbing man during child custody exchange

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has pleaded no contest to stabbing a man during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Tianna Keeton pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9, according to court records.

The child custody exchange was taking place April 18 between the biological parents at sheriff’s headquarters when Keeton arrived and stabbed the father of the child, sheriff’s officials said. Keeton’s relationship to the others was not clear.

The father was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Keeton was arrested a short distance from the parking lot. She was released on $50,000 bail.