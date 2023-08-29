BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman carried on the hood of her car, court records show.

A murder charge was dismissed against Melissa Colson after she entered the plea last week, according to court records. She also pleaded no contest to making terroristic threats. Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

On July 20, 2021, Colson and a man went to the Motel 6 on Brundage Lane after being told a friend’s missing green Toyota Tundra was parked there, the man told investigators.

They were going through the pickup when its owner confronted them, according to the documents. The owner ran back to his room and slammed the door, and Colson and a woman inside the room began shouting at each other.

Colson and the man went back to their vehicle, with Colson getting in the driver’s seat, the man told investigators.

That’s when the other woman, Cecilia Gamino, 43, followed them and stood behind the car as Colson backed out, the man said according to the documents.

“This (expletive) don’t (sic) think I’m going to bump her,” Colson said, the man told detectives.

She gave Gamino what the man described as a “love tap” as she backed up, and Gamino jumped on the hood, the man said.

Colson drove around the parking lot with the woman hanging on to the car, the man told detectives. He said Colson told him to punch Gamino to get her off the hood, and she stopped as he got out.

Colson then sped away with Gamino still hanging onto the vehicle, the man told investigators. He lost sight of her when she turned north onto Coremark Court.

She returned a short time later and said the woman had slid off, the man said according to the documents.

Gamino hit her head when she fell. She died weeks later, according to coroner’s officials.