BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend at a house party after catching him kissing a teen girl has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Renee Molina faces 10 years in prison at her sentencing hearing next month, prosecutors said.

The 24-year-old Molina pleaded no contest on Thursday and charges of murder and assault with a gun were dismissed.

The shooting happened early Dec. 4, 2022 at Molina’s home on Wilson Avenue. She at first told police she got so drunk — she said she drank seven or eight shots of whiskey — she didn’t remember anything.

Her boyfriend, Joseph Loza, 24, must have shot himself, she told police, adding he sometimes played Russian roulette.

After repeated denials — and with investigators pressing her for the truth — Molina finally admitted grabbing the gun after finding Loza and 17-year-old girl kissing, according to court documents.

She said she pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, not realizing it was loaded, according to the reports. She told detectives she only meant to show Loza how badly he’d upset her.

Loza died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police found his body on the bedroom floor.

Most partygoers had left by the time the shooting occurred. One of them, his named redacted in the reports, was on the phone with Loza when the shooting occurred.

That person said he got a call from the teen, who left the house after being caught with Loza, according to the documents.

The man then called Loza, who told him Molina was “tripping” after finding him and the teen together, documents said.

They continued to talk and Loza told the man Molina had pointed a gun at his head, according to the reports.

“You’re not going to shoot me, are you babe?” Loza said, according to the man’s statement to police. The man said he then heard a “pop” over the phone which he believed was a gunshot.