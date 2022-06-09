BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2013 pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree murder.

Elizabeth Guillen, 44, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A charge of second-degree murder carries a prison term of 15 years to life. It was not immediately clear if Guillen faced additional time as part of her plea.

She was charged with first-degree murder after her 2020 arrest, which court documents say came about partly as a result of an anonymous letter sent to investigators identifying Guillen as a suspect in the killing of Oscar Garcia.

Taken to sheriff’s headquarters on June 2, 2020, Guillen admitted killing Garcia at their home, the reports say. She said she waited until he fell asleep then retrieved a stick from their backyard and beat him over the head with it.

According to the documents, she said she then secured a plastic bag around Garcia’s head, drove his body to an area near Bear Mountain Boulevard and General Beale Road and set it on fire. She said she acted alone in killing Garcia, but an unidentified person helped her load the body into the car.

Garcia had abused her and her children, she told detectives.