BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge.

Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. 13.

On Nov. 13, Taft police tried to stop Fowler as she drove on Sixth Street because she had a warrant out for her arrest, officials said. She refused to stop and led officers on a chase to Highway 33 and Highway 166 to Santa Barbara County with speeds exceeding 90 mph, police said.

The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after Fowler left Taft city limits, police said. Fowler eventually surrendered.