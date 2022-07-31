BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who blamed an addiction to prescription drugs for stealing thousands of dollars from a street sweeping business has pleaded no contest to a felony embezzlement charge, according to court records.

Tracie Dixon pleaded no contest Thursday to embezzling funds from Super Sweep LLC and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 25, records show.

She allegedly embezzled $42,116.48, court documents say.

According to sheriff’s reports, Dixon was hired as a payroll clerk in 2015. The company’s owner had to pre-sign payroll checks before Dixon processed them for distribution.

On July 23, 2021, the owner received notification from her financial institution of an attempt to process a $20,000 transaction. She investigated and found Dixon had issued $35,000 in unauthorized checks to herself, the filings say.

She confronted Dixon and she admitted taking the money, saying she had previously abused prescription drugs and suffered a relapse, according to the filings. Detectives found each suspected fraudulent check had been deposited into Dixon’s account at Valley Strong Credit Union, the filings say.

Dixon, 57 at the time of her arrest, was fired and promised to return the money, the reports say.