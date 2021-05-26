Woman pleads no contest to child cruelty in 2008 infant death

Lachella Grayson covers her face with a sheet of paper as she stands next to a public defender during her arraignment in 2019.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused in the 2008 death of a 3-month-old girl pleaded no contest Wednesday to a child cruelty charge.

Lachella Grayson, 44, pleaded no contest to willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. Charges of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death were dismissed.

Eleven years passed from the time of the baby’s death to Grayson’s arrest in 2019. Court documents say she was the only adult present when the baby was injured.

On Dec. 4, 2008, police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue for a report of a baby not breathing. The infant was taken to a hospital, where she died four days later.

Pathologists determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to court documents.

Grayson’s sentencing is set for July 22.