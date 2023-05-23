BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman whose 6-month-old son came in contact with fentanyl in her apartment has pleaded no contest to felony child cruelty, according to court records.

Destiny Alexis Alvear, 26, pleaded no contest Monday and two other charges, including a second count of child cruelty, were dismissed, records show.

Sentencing is set for June 21.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, police were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street to a report of a child ingesting fentanyl, according to a court filing. Alvear told police she took the drug and fell asleep then her 6-month-old son came across it.

The boy was taken to a hospital where toxicology tests detected fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the filing says. The child survived.