BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend.

Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and vandalism of $400 or more.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the court indicated it intends to sentence Beltran-Gomez to felony probation with a year in jail.

During a protest the night of Sept. 26, 2020, Beltran-Gomez vandalized a wall at police headquarters at 1601 Truxtun Ave., according to investigators. She ran as police approached then stopped and swung an aluminum baseball bat at an officer, police said.

The officer tackled her and took her into custody with the assistance of other officers. He said the bat didn’t hit him, according to a police report.

Beltran-Gomez is accused of spray-painting “BLM” on a traffic barrier near the police department and numbers corresponding to an anti-police slogan on a red brick wall to the front of the building.

Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 17.