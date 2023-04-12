BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to a felony child cruelty charge in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old girl in Bodfish.

Marilyn Elliott entered the no-contest plea on Tuesday and faces two years in prison at her May 16 sentencing hearing, prosecutors said.

According to police reports, Elliott was smoking fentanyl in May 2020 when Shayla Woolley entered her room. Elliott at first told police she refused to give the teen the drug, but eventually said she let her take a hit.

Woolley’s mother found the teen dead in her bedroom the next morning, the reports say.

Elliott admitted knowing fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose, according to the reports. In 2019, she pleaded no contest to two drug-related charges, records show.