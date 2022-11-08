BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records.

The boy survived.

Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony drug charge and misdemeanor drug charge were dismissed, records show.

She was sentenced to time served and four years’ probation.

On Jan. 21, police were called to an apartment on Lake Street near Beale Avenue to a report of a baby not breathing. An officer said he arrived to find multiple people working on the child, who occasionally gasped for air.

The boy was taken to a hospital.

Officers found a small plastic baggie in a toilet, the contents of which were turning the water blue, according to court documents. The baggie had a black and white logo of a cartoon skunk on its front.

Cruz told police she found the baggie on the sidewalk outside her home and decided to throw it away. She said she thought it had Percocet inside.

A second baggie was found in Cruz’s bedroom, documents said. Police also found insect poison, pen caps and small candy pieces on the floor — items a baby could choke on. A scale on the kitchen counter was consistent with ones used to weigh drugs, police said.

In the master bedroom closet officers found a baggie containing a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the documents.