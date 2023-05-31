BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman in Twin Oaks accused of attacking her boyfriend with a claw hammer and frying pan, and who allegedly directed her pit bull to bite him, has been ordered to stand trial on seven felonies including attempted murder and torture.

A judge said the case against Angela Hagar can move forward after hearing the prosecution’s evidence during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to court records. Hagar, 42, is due back in court June 8. She’s being held on $1,650,000 bail.

The boyfriend told deputies he woke April 6 to Hagar on his back choking him with a rope, according to a court filing. As she held him down, she called her pit bull to attack him and the dog bit his arm, body and face, the man said.

Hagar then grabbed a claw hammer and hit him, the man told deputies. He said she also struck him with a frying pan, the filing says.

Deputies in the filing said the man was covered with blood and had severe injuries. His left arm was bitten so badly bone showed through the skin, according to the filing.