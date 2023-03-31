BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered a woman to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend in Rosamond.

A judge found there was sufficient evidence to support the charge against Gabriela Martinez during a preliminary hearing this week. Held on $1 million bail, Martinez is due back in court April 10, at which time a trial date is expected to be set.

Martinez, 28, admitted to shooting 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel the night of Nov. 9, claiming he abused her and she fired because she feared for her safety, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s investigators.

But she later changed her story, saying Ramirez had planned to kill himself and the gun went off accidentally when she tried to take it from him, according to the filings.

Investigators obtained motel surveillance video and watched footage showing Ramirez and Martinez arguing outside the motel at about 11:11 p.m., documents said. Martinez had a gun in her right hand and was waving it around.

The two left by the motel’s main entrance and walked south toward Rosamond Boulevard. They stopped at the southeast part of the motel property.

Around 11:30 p.m., the two were walking back and forth when a muzzle flash is seen in the footage, according to the documents. Only one person is seen walking away.

The next morning Ramirez’s body was found with a gunshot wound, documents said. Martinez was arrested Nov. 14 in Acton.