BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Wofford Heights has been ordered to stand trial.

Judge Louie Vega on Wednesday found there was enough evidence against Heidi Jeremiah for her to face trial on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in injury or death. Vega set arraignment for April 19.

Prosecutors say Jeremiah drove on Highway 155 the night of Oct. 25, 2019, and hit Kassidy Phillips as the teen walked along the shoulder with a friend. Phillips suffered fatal injuries.

Jeremiah, 32, drove away and was detained 2 miles west of the crash, according to court filings. A witness identified her as the driver of the white BMW that hit Phillips.

Her blood was drawn at Kern Medical and results measured at 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to testimony. It’s alleged Jeremiah drank at Harry’s Bar on Wofford Boulevard earlier that evening.