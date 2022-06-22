BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who admitted taking pills then driving a car that struck and killed a man and his 10-year-old sister has been ordered to stand trial on two counts of second-degree murder.

Lisa Core, 46, was also bound over for trial on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving on a suspended or revoked license and failing to provide proof of insurance following a two-hour hearing where Judge John R. Brownlee found prosecutors presented enough evidence for the case to proceed. She’s due back in court July 13.

Testimony during Core’s preliminary hearing Wednesday revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in her blood, the meth at a level high enough a numerical value could not be given.

Core, who has two prior DUI convictions, told investigators she took multiple prescription medications and “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents. Her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were declared dead at the scene.

A dog also was struck and died.

The Dec. 8 crash pinned Core in her car, which became stuck between a brick wall and a telephone pole. She told police she had lost consciousness.

At Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutor Cole McKnight called six witnesses: four police officers, a crime lab analyst and a District Attorney’s office investigators.

Officer Johnny Moreno testified Core, whom he contacted while still inside the car as medical personnel treated her, had “thick and slurred” speech and appeared to have trouble with her coordination. He said she was having difficulty as she tried to grasp a pill.

Several pill bottles and pills were on the floor, Moreno said.

The Buick LaCrosse Core drove was traveling 52 mph just before impact, Officer Zachary Burdick said data retrieved from the car showed. He said the data indicates both the gas and brake pedals had pressure applied in the seconds before impact.

Burdick said a witness told him the car accelerated as it headed west on Panama Lane and drifted into the eastbound lanes then onto the sidewalk. He said the witness told him he went to the crash scene and saw a woman in the car who appeared disoriented as she gathered pill bottles.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Roxane Bukowski, Burdick and other officers acknowledged it’s common for people involved in a major crash to be disoriented or in shock.

According to court documents, Core had difficulty staying awake when taken to Kern Medical. She said she swallowed prescription medication 30 minutes before crashing.

“I think the medicine had me drowsy,” Core said according to the documents. “I might have like, nodded off or something because I’m a very good driver. I am always vigilant. I’m a very defensive driver.”