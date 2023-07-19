BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who entered a Bakersfield store in April was carrying enough cash to purchase a decent used car with money to spare.

The $23,000 she toted in her purse had been withdrawn in $100 bills over a period of months, according to a court filing. She planned to send the money to Ghana, where a home was being built for her.

The house may have to wait.

The woman forgot the purse inside the Sam’s Club on Gosford Road, and surveillance video captured two people take it, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. Before leaving, however, they stopped to purchase items using a Sam’s Club membership card.

The name on the membership card was obtained by police, and it matched the name of the registered owner of the vehicle in which the suspected thieves left, the warrant says.

A warrant was served days later at a home connected to the two on Wade Avenue. Police recovered about $10,200 in cash and the woman’s credit cards, driver’s license and Ghana passport card, according to the warrant. No charges were listed on the Superior Court website in connection to the incident.