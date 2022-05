BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in northeast Bakersfield has been identified.

Angel Izona Bowdey, 24, was shot the evening of May 4 in the 2500 block of River Boulevard, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about 40 minutes later.

Erica Gonzalez, file image.

Joseph Barker, 20, and Erica Gonzalez, 25, are charged with first-degree murder and held without bail. Sheriff’s officials say two guns were seized.

They’re due back in court Friday.