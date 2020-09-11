Woman killed in Motel 6 shooting suffered 19 gunshot wounds, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a local motel said he fled from police because he thought they were going to kill him because he’s Black, according to court documents released Friday.

Samuel Brown said he had no recollection of what happened before the chase, and that he had been taking medication for schizophrenia and depression, the documents say. A 9mm handgun, half-pound of methamphetamine and $4,000 in cash were found in his vehicle.

Brown, 50, has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the death of 30-year-old Shavonna Wilson. It’s alleged Brown dropped Wilson off at a hospital after shooting her early Aug. 22 at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Wilson suffered 19 gunshot wounds to her head, back, hip, hand and torso, according to the documents. She and Brown shared a criminal history. They had previously been arrested together on charges of attempted carjacking and elder abuse, the documents say.

About two hours after Wilson was left at the hospital, an officer located the suspect vehicle, driven by Brown, in East Bakersfield. Brown refused to stop and led police on a chase, according to reports.

Deputies later took over the pursuit, which continued south on Highway 99 at speeds between 80 and 90 mph. In the area of Highway 166 and Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol used a spike strip to disable the vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials. Brown was taken into custody.

Held on $1 million bail, Brown is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.