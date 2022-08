BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified.

Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials.

Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of murder. He’s due in court Tuesday.