BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman apologized to investigators for kicking her 10-month-old puppy, her husband saying she did it to train the animal not to run away, according to police reports.

Amal Hanna, caught on camera Feb. 18 kicking the Yorkshire terrier named Lucky in southwest Bakersfield, speaks little English but apologized, an investigator wrote in reports filed in Superior Court.

The investigator did not find any visible injuries on the dog, according to the documents.

Hanna, 39, is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and is scheduled for arraignment April 19.

Hanna’s husband, whose name is redacted, told police his wife was walking the dog when it got loose and ran off. She caught the dog and kicked it as punishment, the husband said according to the documents.

The Hannas were told the dog would be seized if there were further reports of abuse, the documents say.