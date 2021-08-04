Woman, juvenile wounded in northeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman and a juvenile were wounded in a shooting in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Inyo and Crawford streets after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a woman and juvenile with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the department.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-361-3110.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.