BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a confrontation outside his home received a sentence Thursday of 40 years to life in prison and is asking for forgiveness.

On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested Jerrollyn Hunt the next day.

In a copy of a letter obtained by 17 News, Hunt, 42, wrote she fired the deadly shot while defending her daughter.

“I am a mother not a murderer!” Hunt wrote.

Hunt’s sister, Cynthia Stewart, 50, spoke through tears outside the courtroom, saying her sister is a loving person. She said Hunt carried a gun because she had previously been robbed, and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hunt wouldn’t fire a shot without reason, Stewart said.

“It was self-defense,” she said. “My sister’s not like that.”

Hunt’s attorney, Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, declined comment.

The shooting

According to court documents, Hunt told police her daughter and Green, 29, were dating and Green had taken her car keys. She, her daughter and a couple other women arrived at Green’s home to retrieve the keys.

They knocked on the front door but no one answered, the daughter told police, then she heard a crash and saw someone had broken the apartment’s front window, according to the documents.

Green came outside and followed her as she ran to her car, the daughter said according to the documents. She got in and Green hit the trunk and rear window and blocked her path, according to the documents.

The daughter said she put her head down to avoid being hit by glass as Green continued to pummel the car.

She heard a single shot, looked up and saw Green on the ground and her mother running away, the documents say.

Hunt told police she shot Green out of concern for her daughter’s safety, the documents say.