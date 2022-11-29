BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to an assault charge in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Robin Kinoshita, 19, was sentenced Tuesday, according to court records. She pleaded no contest last month and charges of attempted murder and injuring an elder or dependent adult were dismissed.

Deputies arrested Kinoshita Jan. 22 after a man was stabbed multiple times on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to sheriff’s officials. The man suffered mild-to-moderate injuries.