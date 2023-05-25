BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman on Thursday was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to nearly severing her husband’s ear with a knife.

Molly Jo Rockey pleaded no contest last month to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed four other charges.

Rockey, 36, was arrested in December after police were called to an apartment on Cherry Lane and found her husband with cuts including “an almost completely severed left ear,” according to a report filed by Tehachapi police. The husband told police he slipped and fell on a knife.