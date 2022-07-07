BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to beating her boyfriend to death as he slept in 2013 was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.

Elizabeth Guillen, 44, was arrested in 2020 in the death of boyfriend Oscar Garcia. She was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded no contest last month to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

An anonymous letter sent to investigators years after the killing named Guillen as a suspect, according to court documents.

Taken to sheriff’s headquarters, Guillen admitted killing Garcia at their home, the reports say. She said she waited until he fell asleep then retrieved a stick from the backyard and beat him over the head with it.

According to the documents, she said she then secured a plastic bag around Garcia’s head, drove his body to an area near Bear Mountain Boulevard and General Beale Road and set it on fire. Guillen said she acted alone in killing Garcia, but a person unnamed in the documents helped her load the body into the car.

Garcia had abused her and her children, she told detectives.