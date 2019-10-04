Woman found pushing baby stroller containing $6,000 in quarters pleads no contest to burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police found pushing a baby stroller containing $6,000 in quarters pleaded no contest Friday to charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

Darrin Fritz, 29, had three other charges dismissed under the plea agreement, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. 4.

Police contacted Fritz on Sept. 20 upon noticing she had difficulty pushing a baby stroller in the 5100 block of Ojai Drive in east Bakersfield. The officers discovered she had two active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.

Police said Fritz tried to run as officers placed handcuffs on her, and force was used to take her into custody.

In searching her belongings, officers found a green seabag in the stroller containing thousands of quarters and mail belonging to a resident in the area, police said in a court document.

Officers contacted the resident whose name was on the mail, and he identified the coins and mail as his property, according to the document.