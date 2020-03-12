Woman found guilty of murder for beating man to death with metal pipe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a Lamont woman guilty of first-degree murder for beating a man to death with a metal pipe after he pressured her for sex.

Joseline Rodriguez, 28, faces 25 years to life in prison, plus a year, at her April 17 sentencing hearing, according to prosecutors.

Rodriguez told investigators she struck 58-year-old Fidel Rosario Osorio Vaquero at least 10 times in the head and back with the pipe after throwing him to the ground.

She said she may have overreacted when Vaquero — with whom the formerly homeless Rodriguez had been living for two months — pressured her for sex the afternoon of Oct. 9 2018, according to court documents. The two had previously engaged in sex acts but she no longer wanted to be physically involved with him, she told investigators.

The assault happened at Vaquero’s residence in the 7700 block of Florence Street. Rodriguez fled before deputies arrived, and was later arrested at a parking lot in Weedpatch.

Rodriguez had two prior domestic violence convictions and was on felony probation at the time of the killing.