Woman found dead at her Oildale home died of blunt injuries to her head, coroner says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a woman found dead at her Oildale home last week died of blunt injuries to her head.

Lidia Cabral Robertson, 57, was found dead at her home in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive on July 11.

Her husband, Nathaniel Robertson, was arrested the next day in Oildale for her murder. He was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Nathaniel Robertson is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.