Woman found asleep in SUV with drugs, hypodermic needles: Tehachapi police

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Officers dispatched to a medical aid call found a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat of an SUV containing drugs and more than 200 hypodermic needles, according to Tehachapi Police Department.

Police said Aleah Cassiani, 43, of Lancaster was awakened by officers around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday while parked in the 1000 block of Capital Hills Parkway. She tried to hide the needles and was ordered to get out of the vehicle, according to a department news release.

Officers found 16 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of heroin, the needles and two butterfly knives in the SUV, and a needle on Cassiani, according to the release.

She was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug offenses and possession of a switchblade.