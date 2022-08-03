BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills inside her car, according to a court filing.

Johana Gallegos also had a 14-year-old traveling in the Mazda sedan she drove April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a sheriff’s report filed in Superior Court.

Last month, prosecutor charged her with drug possession and transportation and misdemeanor child cruelty, records show. She’s free on $50,000 bail and due back in court Sept. 13.