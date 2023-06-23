BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Bakersfield woman who failed to show for sentencing after her baby came in contact with fentanyl, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Destiny Alvear, 26, was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday but didn’t go to court, said Daniela Gonzaga, spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office. Alvear pleaded no contest last month to felony child cruelty.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, police were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street to a report of a child ingesting fentanyl, according to a court filing. Alvear told police she took the drug and fell asleep then her 6-month-old son came across it.

The boy was taken to a hospital where toxicology tests detected fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the filing said. The child survived.