BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon serving search warrants at two Bakersfield homes, one of which contained an illegal marijuana grow, detectives located an unusually high PG&E bill for a third address.

The bill was in the amount of $15,563.09 for a commercial building in Taft, according to a document filed by Shafter police. Investigators searched that location and found 2,257 marijuana plants and 80 pounds of processed marijuana, the document says.

Chrissi Tessaro was linked to all three locations and is charged with maintaining a property to sell drugs, a felony, and planting more than six marijuana plants, according to the document and court records.

On May 9, detectives with the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Taskforce served warrants at addresses on Willow Brook Street and Wellington Court, in the area of Rosedale Highway and Allen Road. The document says a marijuana grow with 631 marijuana plants was found at the Willow Brook home.

Detectives found bills addressed to Tessaro at both locations, police said, as well as documents related to a company called BHAB Investments LLC. The PG&E bill for the Taft address was also in Tessaro’s name.

An online search of BHAB Investments LLC listed Tessaro as an agent, the document says.

Investigators authored a search warrant for the Taft address based on the plants found in Bakersfield and the utility bill, which indicated “a large scale illegal cannabis grow,” according to the document. They executed the warrant May 13.

Tessaro is scheduled to be formally arraigned Friday.