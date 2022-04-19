BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on April 15 for the transportation of narcotics with the intent to sell.

KCSO initially conducted a traffic stop on an SUV traveling on Interstate 5, near Highway 46, for a violation of the California Vehicle Code. During the stop, a K-9 unit assisted the deputies in their investigation and alerted them to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Upon further search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine concealed in packaging in the rear passenger compartment of the car. KCSO’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force responded and assumed the investigation.

Deputies arrested Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, of Gustine, for multiple drug and child endangerment related charges since she was traveling with her three young children.

The children were taken into protective custody of CPS.

In total, deputies found approximately 33 pounds of meth and 30,000 counterfeit laced fentanyl.