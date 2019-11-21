Woman faces 11 years in prison for DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who drove a minivan while intoxicated and collided with a motorcyclist, killing him, faces 11 years in prison following a plea agreement.

Yoanna Thalia Aldaz, 26, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash that killed 46-year-old Frank Richards.

Charges of murder and DUI were dismissed, according to court records. Aldaz was convicted by a jury in February of hit and run resulting in injury in connection with the crash.

“The agreement was made in close consultation with the victim’s family,” prosecutors said, “and after consideration of all the evidence raised in the first jury trial, which resulted in a hung jury on three of the four counts.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Aldaz admitted to drinking three 24-ounce beers and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel of a minivan the evening of Aug. 26, 2017, according to court filings.

She and a passenger were driving south on South Union Avenue when she made an unsafe left turn and the vehicle left the roadway and hit a sign in the center median, documents said.

The minivan traveled southeast across the northbound lanes of South Union Avenue directly into Richards’ path, according to the documents. The vehicles collided, and Richards was pronounced dead an hour later at Kern Medical.

Aldaz and the passenger ran from the crash, which occurred near Adams Street, documents said. California Highway Patrol investigators tracked down the passenger — who had recently bought the minivan — by contacting the vehicle’s previous owner.

The passenger then told investigators where Aldaz lived, and they arrested her at her residence, documents said.